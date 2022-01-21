Our Central leaders in touch with Utpal Parrikar, BJP will form govt again: Goa CM

Ahead of the Goa Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on January 20 in Panaji said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still in touch with Utpal Parrikar, and expressed his confidence towards forming government again in the state. Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, “Our central leaders are in touch with Utpal Parrikar. Delhi CM Kejriwal had said different things when Manohar Parrikar was CM and now he is saying different things for political gains. People of Goa understand this and will form BJP government again.” Goa Assembly Elections will be held on February 14.