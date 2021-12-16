Organic farming is need of the hour: HM Amit Shah at conclave in Gujarat

While addressing the valedictory session of the National Conclave on Natural Farming in Anand, Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 16 said, “From 2019 onwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appealing to farmers for organic farming. Manure improves land fertility. Organic production is the need of the hour.” “We are trying to establish a laboratory in the country that will audit land and certify organic products so that farmers get more prices. Amul and others are working on it. This will encourage organic farming,” he added. PM Modi also joined the session through video conferencing.