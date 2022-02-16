Opposition view Punjab from political lens, says PM Modi in Pathankot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, while addressing a public rally in the poll-bound Pathankot took a jibe at the Congress party, and also alleged that the Opposition views Punjab from a political lens. “Punjabiyat is of umpteen importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics),” PM Modi said. “When Captain Sahab (Captain Amarinder Singh) was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there,” he added. The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20.