Opposition should not get divided and fight amongst themselves Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on December 2 said that opposition should not split up and fight amongst themselves. instead, we must unite against BJP. “We have tried to include them (TMC) in various socio-political issues where Congress made its name. Opposition should not get divided and fight amongst themselves, we have to fight against BJP together,” said Kharge.