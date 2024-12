Opposition raised EVM issue to make justification of their loss CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Jairam Thakur slammed Opposition on EVM issue and said, “It was all to create an atmosphere to make a justification of their loss”.He further comment on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win in the state, “Record of victory in Himachal Pradesh has been broken this time, I want to thanks and congratulate people of state for their confidence in us and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.