Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha says, 'will urge govt to end hostile development towards J&K if elected'

Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on July 09 said that if elected, his priority would be to urge the government to end the hostile development towards J&K. “If elected...one of my priorities would be to urge the government to take all necessary steps to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently and restore peace, justice, democracy, normalcy, and end the hostile development towards J&K,” he added.