Opposition party supporters celebrate outside National Assembly after Imran Khan ousted as Pak PM

Opposition party supporters celebrated outside the National Assembly after Imran Khan lost no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly on April 9. 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) women supporters were detained late last night from outside Pakistan National Assembly.