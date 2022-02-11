Opposition parties create unrest during polls with involvement of international links: Anurag Thakur

Ahead of the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur campaigned for the candidates of his party in Varanasi on February 11. Anurag Thakur while speaking to media persons, alleged that every opposition parties try to create unrest and international links become involved. “After every election post-2014, few Opposition parties always try to do something, where international links also join. Be it Rafale, CAA or any other issue, the public never accepts such blames and trusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath,” said Anurag Thakur.