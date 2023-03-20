हिंदी में पढ़ें
Opposition holds key meet in at Kharge’s office in Parliament
Opposition leaders held key meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge Office in Parliament on March 20. The meeting was held to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.
