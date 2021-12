Opposition have committed a grave mistake: Pralhad Joshi on suspension of 12 MPs

Suspended Rajya Saba MPs have committed a grave mistake, said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on December 08. “I said that we are ready to take back suspension (of 12 MPs) if they are ready to apologize. Once again, I request them to tender apology because they have committed a grave mistake,” he added.