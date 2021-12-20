Opposition does not want Parliament to function: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on December 20 said that the Opposition does not want Parliament to run and is causing disturbance and disruption. He said, “The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should realise their mistake and talk to the Chair. The Opposition leaders did not come for the meeting called by the Government today.” He further added, “The Opposition does not want Parliament to run. Causing disturbance and disruption is their mantra.”