Opposing Central govt’s schemes for political interests is not right Uttarakhand CM

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties protesting against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ Scheme, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on June 20, alleged that some Opposition parties just want to oppose the schemes because they are introduced by the Modi Government. “Some people are seeing their own political interests, interests of their own party. They're behaving as if they're not with our nation but with enemy nations. You can give suggestions but opposing it just for the sake of it is not right,” said the CM. “If you will oppose this just because it is being brought by PM Modi, or it is being done by this Government. You have to expose this mindset,” he added.