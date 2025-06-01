Operation Shield War Drills in 6 Border States; Operational Shield Underway | Jammu Kashmir News

Operation Shield: War Drills in 6 Border States; 'Operational Shield' Underway | Jammu Kashmir News 'Operational Shield' Kicks Off! War-Like Drills Across 6 Border States/UTs to Boost Crisis Response A massive "Operational Shield" civil defence mock drill kicked off on Saturday, May 31, across four states and two Union Territories that share a border with Pakistan! This significant exercise is designed to test India's readiness and crisis management capabilities in simulated war-like scenarios. Authorities recreated various emergency situations to meticulously evaluate response times and crisis management strategies. The drills aim to ensure that security forces and civil defence units are fully prepared for any eventuality along the sensitive border regions. These comprehensive mock drills underscore India's commitment to strengthening its border security and enhancing crisis management protocols. The exercise provides invaluable real-time training for personnel involved in national defence and civilian protection.