Operation Ganga: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw receives Indian nationals at IGI Airport

The special flight carrying 218 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Delhi from the Romanian capital Bucharest on March 01, under Operation Ganga. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the students at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students at the airport. While speaking to ANI, Ashwini Vaishnaw said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is putting all efforts in Operation Ganga to safely bring students back home. Students are joyous and believe the efforts by the Government of India were great...". "...I appeal to these students to tell their friends in Ukraine to have the strength and keep patience, they will very soon be evacuated safely. Flights are coming in continuously, four ministers have also been deployed in that area for effective coordination," added Ashwini Vaishnaw.