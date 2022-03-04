Operation Ganga Special flight with Indian nationals reaches Mumbai from Romania

A special flight from Romania carrying Indian nationals stranded in conflict-torn Ukraine reached Mumbai on March 04. The special Air India flight under Operation Ganga departed Romanian capital Bucharest on March 03. Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve received the evacuees on their arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). He also interacted with the Indian students repatriated from Ukraine.