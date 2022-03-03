Operation Ganga: Special flight from Poland carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Delhi

A special flight from Poland carrying Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Delhi on March 03, under Operation Ganga. Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary received the students at Indira Gandhi International Airport. While speaking to the media, Kailash Choudhary said, "Students are happy that they are coming back home. It is a matter of relief for them since they came out of the conflict-torn country. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their safe evacuation. Our four Union Ministers are overseeing the evacuation. Sixteen flights have already reached. Around 15 flights will return in 24 hours. More than 3,000 Indian nationals have come back so far. The operation will continue till the last stranded person is evacuated from there. Prime Minister himself monitoring the operation."