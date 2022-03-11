Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 242 Indians from Poland arrived in Delhi

Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine, a special flight carrying 242 stranded Indians arrived at IGI Airport on March 11 from Poland. Hardeep, an MBBS student who was stranded in Sumy (City in Ukraine) said, “Bombardment occurred even on the day we left, not in our area but in the city. Government of India, Red Cross, and Indian Embassy helped us a lot and built a green corridor to safely evacuate us. I am thankful to PM Modi.” Another student Prerna said, “we were the last evacuaees. We could only get out after ceasefires were announced; before that, there were bomb and shelling sounds, but we believed in Indian Embassy.”