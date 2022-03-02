Operation Ganga: Scindia interacts with Indian students at Bucharest Airport, assures them of their quick departure

After reaching Bucharest as a Government of India-appointed special envoy to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 02, met and interacted with Indian students awaiting their flights at the Bucharest Airport and assured them of their quick departure from the Romanian capital. After Russia's forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indian nationals from the conflict-torn Ukraine.