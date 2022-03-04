Operation Ganga: MoS Kailash Choudhary receives 219 Indian evacuees at IGI Airport

A special flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian evacuees stranded in conflict-torn Ukraine reached Delhi on March 04. The special IndiGo flight under Operation Ganga departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on March 03. Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary received the Indian citizens on their arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the evacuation continuously; Operation Ganga will resume till every Indian citizen comes back home. Arrangements were made from their stay in other countries to making them reach their homes after landing,” said MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary.