Operation Ganga: Meenakshi Lekhi thanks teams involved in safe evacuation of Indians

As evacuation process of stranded Indians in war-torn Ukraine is underway, under the Ganga Operation initiated by the Government of India. Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on March 03, thanked all the teams involved in the safe evacuation of Indians. “The Government of India (GoI) is trying to bring each and every citizen back to India. We welcome all the students who have arrived. I also want to thank all the teams involved in the safe evacuation of Indians. The students were thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi at Delhi airport.