Operation Ganga: Medical student from Indore returns home safely from war-torn Ukraine

A student who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh has returned home safely after being evacuated from war-torn areas of Ukraine under the Operation Ganga. Speaking to ANI, Harsh said, "I am a fourth-year MBBS student. On March 01, we arranged a bus and reached Moldova. From there, the Indian Embassy took us to Romania. It was very difficult to reach Moldova. We had to wait for 6 hours at the Ukraine border. Now, I am worried about further studies. It seems like it will be difficult to continue our studies in a war-torn country. I request the Indian authorities to allow us to continue our study in India itself."