Operation Ganga is progressing successfully, says MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

Amid Russian military operation against Ukraine, fourth IAF aircraft carrying Indians rescued from Ukraine arrived at Hindon airbase near Delhi on March 03. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt welcomed them. “We are taking care of every student returning from Ukraine. Our four Union ministers are taking care of every aspect of evacuation operations in different neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Operation Ganga is progressing successfully,” said Ajay Bhatt.