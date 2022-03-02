Operation Ganga: IAF planes leave for Romania, Hungary to evacuate Indian nationals

The Indian Air Force joined the Government’s efforts to evacuate the Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn Ukraine. Two Indian Air Force aircrafts CB- 8008, CB- 8009 took off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back the stranded Indians. The Indian Air Force's C-17 transport aircraft carried humanitarian assistance to Romania. Water bottles, and other snacks were seen as part of the humanitarian assistance. Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back the stranded Indians from Ukraine.