Operation Ganga: IAF evacuation flight carrying 210 Indian citizens from Romania reaches Hindon airbase

Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 aircraft carrying 210 Indian citizens from Ukraine reached the Hindon airbase near Delhi on March 03. The flight departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on March 03, under Operation Ganga. Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt received the evacuees on arrival. India has mounted a massive rescue operation named 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.