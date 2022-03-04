Operation Ganga 5 flights scheduled for tomorrow to evacuate 800-900 students VK Singh

Union Minister General Vijay Kumar Singh, on March 04 said as many as seven flights have been sent back in past three days with more than 200 students each. “We have sent back 7 flights in the last 3 days (to India), with around 200 Indian citizens on each flight. Some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends there have decided to stay; they are safe in Poland,” said Gen VK Singh. When asked about the next scheduled flight, the minister said, “We have 4 flights tomorrow from Rzeszow and 1 from Warsaw; we are trying to evacuate 800-900 students as they don't have spaces to stay here, where will keep them? A temporary arrangement has been made, they won't be as comfortable,” he added.