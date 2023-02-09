Operation Dost: From rescue teams to medical aid, India goes all out to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Among the first to respond to Turkey-Syria crisis was India. The massive amount of devastation has left both countries crippled. In an effort to help those hit by the earthquake, the Indian government is extending a hand of friendship. India calls it the “Operation Dost” A program by the Centre to help those in need by earthquake-hit countries. Massive humanitarian aid, Multiple jets flying off to the countries carrying relief material. What is the operation all about and how is India helping the earth-quake hit countries? Let’s take a look.