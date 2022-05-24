OP Rajbhar suggests Akhilesh Yadav to leave AC rooms and reach out to public

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who fought the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party suggested Akhilesh Yadav to step out from AC rooms and go into public. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said “Votes are in villages not in AC rooms and that's why we need to go to villages. I have told him (Akhilesh Yadav) 4-5 times to go among the people in the villages. Many Samajwadi Party leaders have asked me to tell their leader to step out of his house and go into public.”