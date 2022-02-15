OP Rajbhar alleges, CM Yogi wants to kill me

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar on February 15 alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wants to get him killed. Rajbhar alleged that he was attacked by a mob when he was accompanying his party candidate and his son Arvind Rajbhar. “The Chief Minister Yogi wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP and CM Yogi were sent to me in black coats,” he said on February 15. Omprakash Rajbhar also demanded Election Commission of India to provide security for himself and Arvind Rajbhar.