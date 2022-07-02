Only problem is with timing of ED summon as it came during political crisis, says Sanjay Raut

Speaking about the ED summon, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on July 02 said that it is his duty to appear before the national agency but he has problem with the timing of summon as it has come amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. “As a responsible citizen and MP, it's my duty to appear if an investigative agency (ED) summons me. Problem is with timing- amid Maharashtra Political Crisis but they had doubts. Their officials behaved well with me, told them that I can come again if need be,” said Sanjay Raut.