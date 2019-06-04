Only BJP can eliminate violence from West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya

While speaking to ANI, National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya criticised Mamata Banerjee for losing her calm over the recent chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the state. He added, “We also said ‘Jai Bangla’ and ‘Jai Hind’ as we don’t have any problem with it. It is all same for us. Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister because of EVMs only. When she wins then EVMs are good but when she loses then she starts claiming that EVMs have been tampered. She has never fulfilled promises made to the state. She said she will send people behind chit fund scam to jail but in reality did nothing. People want to eliminate violence from West Bengal and only BJP can do that”.