Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Online gaming: The gaming industry is grappling for clarity, here's what has happened so far...

All eyes are on the government's plan for the online gaming industry. The gaming industry is proliferating in India and is expected to reach new limits in the coming years. With the proper support from the government, the industry can fulfill its potential and significantly contribute to the country’s economy. Here's all you need to know about the government's intervention with the gaming industry so far...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Star couple's first photos as husband-wife go viral, SEE here
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.