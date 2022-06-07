One terrorist killed, two escaped in Sopore encounter: IGP Kashmir

One terrorist killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Panipora forest in Zaloora area of Sopore, J&K on June 06. Informing the media, Vijay Kumar (IGP Kashmir) said, “A Pakistani terrorist was killed. As per his documents, he was identified as Hanzalla of Lahore. One AK-47 & 5 magazines recovered from him. 2 Pak terrorists escaped. But they dropped their bags there & we're studying the documents found in them.”