{"id":"2920070","source":"DNA","title":"'One Nation One Legislative' platform to give technological boost to Parliamentary system: PM Modi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla via video conferencing on November 17, said that 'One Nation One Legislative' platform will not only give technological boost to our Parliamentary system but also work to connect democratic units of the nation. \r

","summary":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla via video conferencing on November 17, said that 'One Nation One Legislative' platform will not only give technological boost to our Parliamentary system but also work to connect democratic units of the nation. \r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-one-nation-one-legislative-platform-to-give-technological-boost-to-parliamentary-system-pm-modi-2920070","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005779-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_ANI_STORY_23.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637161802","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920070"}