One LeT terrorist neutralised in Anantnag encounter: IGP Kashmir

One LeT terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces at the Sirhama area in Anantnag district, informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on April 09. “One LeT terrorist from Kulgam neutralised in Anantnag. We have info on the presence of one local terrorist and a Pakistani terrorist in Kulgam; operation underway. Till now, 45 terrorists have been killed since January this year,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.