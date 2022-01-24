One injured after Bihar Tourism Minister’s son allegedly opens fire

Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad’s son allegedly opened fire on children who were playing cricket on his land. The mishap took place in Bettiah village located in West Champaran district on January 23. “After attempting to assault the group, he allegedly took out his gun and opened fire, threatening to kill the trespassers. He (minister’s son) had hit the man with the back of the gun thereby severely injuring his head,” claimed an eyewitness. The angry villagers also vandalised minister's car. However, Bihar Minister Narayan Prasad denied the report of firing incident. “No firing by my son, the revolver was snatched,” said Narayan Prasad Sah, Tourism Minister, Bihar