One desperate auto lifter arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police crime branch arrested one auto lifter namely Kailash. After receiving secret information, the police team laid a trap near the red light of Jamrood Pur village and apprehended the accused person. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Kailash is actively involved in auto lifting and has committed several cases of auto lifting and snatching in Delhi-NCR. The accused further disclosed that he was involved in pickpocketing purses and mobiles in Bus Stands, Metro Stations and had made a gang. His gang was apprehended by the special staff of the South district. However, he managed to escape from the arrest. He has been previously arrested in mobile theft, Arms Act, and caught red-handed while stealing a motorcycle. He was released from jail in October 2021. Police recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers and two mobile phones from his possession. Further investigation and recovery are underway.