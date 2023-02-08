Once I was jailed for hoisting ‘Tiranga’ in JK now things have changed Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur attended "Youth Dialogue With Youth Minister" event at IIT Guwahati on February 07. During his address Union Minister shared his memories of the time when he was a Youth President of the BJP and said that he was jailed for hoisting the National Flag in Jammu and Kashmir, but now things have changed after the abrogation of Article 370. “In J&K, it was difficult to even hoist the national flag. But after the abrogation of Article 370, you could see last year during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program, there was a Tiranga hoisted on each and every house in Kashmir,” said Anurag Thakur.