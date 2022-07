On Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Varanasi Court adjourns hearing till July 12

The Varanasi court on July 04 has adjourned the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case till July 12, informed Lawyer Vishnu Jain. Speaking to media persons, Lawyer Jain said, “Muslim side has given its arguments, date for the next hearing is July 12 keeping in mind everyone's convenience. Muslim side to keep its arguments on law-point in front of the court then.”