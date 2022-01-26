On eve of 73rd R-Day iconic sights lit up in tricolour across JK

On the eve of Republic Day, special sights of Jammu and Kashmir were illuminated in the tricolours. Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar was seen well-lit in tricolor. Salal Dam in Reasi district was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 73th Republic Day. Jammu Tawi Railway Station was also irradiated.