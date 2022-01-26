INDIA
On the eve of Republic Day, special sights of Jammu and Kashmir were illuminated in the tricolours. Clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar was seen well-lit in tricolor. Salal Dam in Reasi district was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 73th Republic Day. Jammu Tawi Railway Station was also irradiated.
Wamiqa Gabbi 'uncanny resemblance' with Aishwarya Rai sparks online debate: 'She is far better than...'
“Congress didn’t even bother to...,” Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter condemns Congress after its request for Manmohan Singh’
Uorfi Javed walks out of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent over contestant's question about her...
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 highlights: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with maiden Test century at MCG, India 358/9 at stumps
BIG blow to Anil Ambani, Reliance Infrastructure receives notice from Axis, IDFC First Bank for...
Dhirubhai Ambani’s Birthday: This was Mukesh Ambani’s father’s favourite car who’s now owned by...
Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy's father gets emotional as son slams maiden Test century in Melbourne
Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara's face revealed as Natasha Dalal holds her close at airport: Watch viral video
Baby John vs Max vs Pushpa 2 vs Lion King Mufasa box office collections
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy slams maiden Test century against Australia at MCG
IIM graduate drives cab home as driver sleeps, shares humorous 3 am incident in viral post, WATCH
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu revives Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek debate: 'If you look at Japan, South Korea, China...'
Russia targets Santa Claus in viral Christmas video, declares ‘no foreigners in our...’
Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania makes BIG claim, clarifies her relationship with Rohit Nigam, says...
Meet first south Indian actress to deliver Rs 1000 crore film, allegedly dated 5 men, unmarried at 43, she is...
'Stupid, stupid, stupid': Super angry Sunil Gavaskar blasts Rishabh Pant for careless shot, suggests he should go to...
Rashmika Mandanna was 'uncomfortable' while shooting Pushpa 2 hot song with Allu Arjun, says 'I'm here...'
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Session 2 highlights: Nitish Kumar Reddy nears maiden ton, India 326/7 at tea
OG Maco, rapper behind 'U Guessed It' dies at 32; confirms family
Who is Raunak Sadhwani? Indian grandmaster who stunned Alireza Firouzja at World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
In a First, Israel uses US anti-missile THAAD system to counter attacks from Yemen
IND vs AUS: Nitish Reddy celebrates maiden Test fifty at MCG with signature Pushpa move - Watch
Meet actress who became overnight sensation with debut, was dating rich star kid, then disappeared for 3 years, she is..
Who are ex-PM Manmohan Singh's daughters? Check their profession and achievements
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Telugu filmmaker slams Allu Arjun, tells actors to stop acting like Gods: 'It is unacceptable'
Jigra director Vasan Bala makes BIG comment on Alia Bhatt, says after working with actress, makers will suffer from...
MP: Man caught travelling over 250 km hiding under a train, video goes viral
Meet actor with one hit, 13 flops, still richer than Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ranbir with net worth of Rs 1500 crore
Who is Laura Loomer? Know why one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters is fed up with Elon Musk
Meet woman who studied BCom, scored AIR 1 in CS executive exam, cleared CA, now wants to do...
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Session 1 highlights: Follow-on scare looms over India, 244/7 at lunch
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor gives flying kisses to paps at airport, netizens say 'already a star
All We Imagine As Light OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Payal Kapadia's globally acclaimed film
Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser delayed again, here's why it will be unveiled at 4.05 pm
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Christmas celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Jonas in Los Angeles
Saturday Bank Holiday: Will banks be open on December 28?
'This is not for me': Video of woman hugging and kissing a lion goes viral, watch
This man became crorepati in his 20s, bought luxurious cars, later lost it all due to…
Ambani family has over Rs 8 lakh crore wealth, know net worth of each member
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while her mother was battling cancer, now posted as...
'Raising standards...': Little girl's adorable dance on 'Barso re' leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video
Meet woman, who studied at bus stops, railway platforms, cleared NEET in her third attempt with AIR...
Baby John box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan's actioner continues to struggle, drops further on Friday, earns...
Delhi continues to witness heavy showers, records highest rainfall in 15 years; check latest updates here
Mika Singh reveals Salman Khan called him to change lyrics, replace Katrina with..., says actor gets upset if...
DNA TV Show: How China's mega dam on Brahmaputra river will impact India
H-1B Row: US political activist Laura Loomer calls out Bollywood 'rape culture' to counter Vivek Ramaswamy, says...
After Alia Bhatt, this Bollywood actress to work with SS Rajamouli, she will share screen space with Mahesh Babu: Report
Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note to Salman Khan on his 59th birthday: 'May all the wonderful things...'
10 games to play at your intimate New Year's Eve party
Who was Osamu Suzuki, former bank employee who led Rs 190512 crore company for 4 decades
Azerbaijan Airlines says plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 was due to...
Max box office collection Day 3: Kiccha Sudeep's film scores highest opening weekend, surpasses Pushpa 2, earns...
Explained: How many runs do India need to avoid follow-on in Boxing Day Test?
Is Oppo planning to launch new Find N5 soon? Check out its specs, expected release date and more
After COVID-19, expert warns of another pandemic that might start from...
'How boring it would be': England great rates Virat Kohli as world's greatest 'showman' amid poor show
Why NASA scientists are surprised by the discovery of 'tipped-over' black hole
Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly reacts to rumours of actor cheating his ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee: 'He was in talks...'
From Deepfakes, digital arrest to QR code: 5 big online scams that affected India
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: Curbs under GRAP 3 revoked as air quality improves
Big move by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance buys Rs 85 crore stake in this US company, its business is...
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan rents her lavish 2329 sq ft Mumbai apartment for Rs...
From Sunil Bharti Mittal to Gautam Adani: Business leaders mourn demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh
Year Ender: 5 food trends that took social media by storm in 2024
What is Lymphoma that Osamu Suzuki died of?
Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's success, Kartik Aaryan to charge Rs 50 crore for Karan Johar's film? Here's what we know
Divya Mahajan on Revolutionizing Microservices for Data-Intensive Applications
RBI’s new rule allows UPI transactions to PPI holders using third-party apps
'Maanā ki terī diid ke qābil nahīñ...': When Dr Manmohan Singh engaged in poetic banter with Sushma Swaraj in LS
Delhi Weather Update: IMD issues 'orange' alert amid cold waves due to incessant rainfall, check here
IND-W vs WI-W, 3rd ODI: Deepti Sharma takes six-fer as India complete 3-0 sweep against West Indies
This woman once led Rs 41075 crore company, featured on Forbes' Most Powerful Women, not Nita Ambani, she is...
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan warns Kashish Kapoor for misbehaving with him, slams her for accusing Avinash: 'Mere saath..'
Noida liquor shops' timings extended on New Year's Eve, license must for even house parties; check details
Analytics Insight Publishes Comprehensive Report - 'Next-Generation LLMs: What to Expect Beyond GPT Models'
'Time for retirement': Rohit Sharma faces criticism for poor performance in Test cricket
RRB Group D Notification 2025 released for 32,498 vacancies, all you need to know
When PM Modi slammed Nawaz Sharif for calling Manmohan Singh 'Dehati Aurat': 'Aapki kaun si aukat hai...'
Kerala Chief Minister to launch CIAL’s new venture, Taj Cochin International Airport hotel to open on Dec 28
This gorgeous actress quit Bollyowod after facing casting couch; she now runs...
One in a million in a sweet box of three billion
One Credit Card and RuPay: Empowering a New Era in Finance
Why Virtual CFOs Are Perfect For SMEs In India
Mukesh Ambani's new SUPERHIT plan for Reliance Jio users, get unlimited 5G data and more for just Rs...
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's romcom to re-release in theatres, details inside
'Not harsh enough': Ricky Ponting criticises Virat Kohli's fine for Sam Konstas altercation during MCG Test
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt after tragedy took away her ‘doctor dream’, she is now...
'Ideological differences are...': When PM Modi praised Dr Manmohan Singh for arriving in wheelchair in Rajya Sabha
Atul Subhash suicide case: Who is RJ Siddique? Did Nikita Singhania transfer money to his account?
'Lost 10 Kg in just 5 days': Sunidhi Chauhan reveals diet secrets behind her toned body at 41
Bhagyashree wishes 'dost' Salman Khan on his 59th birthday, pens heartfelt note to 'the man that got the girls...'
Simran Singh death: RJ turned influencer had quit her job 2 years back, was to marry friend, reveals new details
This blockbuster was made in Rs 2 crore, had no superstars, no buyers, was rejected by Sridevi, Kajol; still earned..
OnePlus Ace 5 aka OnePlus 13R launched: Know price, specifications and more
Why tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh cut across party lines?
Abdul Rehman Makki, Mumbai 26/11 terror attack mastermind, dies in Pakistan
Months after Ratan Tata’s death, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran makes big announcement on jobs, says...
Meet man who bought sea-view luxury apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 1060000000, he is married to...
Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda spotted together at Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibag house ahead of New Years, spark dating rumours