On camera: Leopard ambushes pet dog in Maharashtra

Amid the increasing leopard activities in a village of Nashik, a heart-breaking CCTV footage of a pet getting attacked by a leopard has emerged on June 06. The leopard was seen attacking the pet at the village residential area. While speaking to ANI, Nashik Deputy Conservator of Forest Pankaj Garg said, “We appeal to the people of Mungsare village to remain indoors at night as leopard activity has increased in this area. People must remain alert.”