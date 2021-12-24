On cam: Youth killed for resisting robbery bid at Sangam Vihar in Delhi

A youth was allegedly beaten to death and his friend was severely injured for resisting a robbery bid in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. Cops said one of the accused has been arrested. CCTV footage of the incident, uploaded on social media, shows five men approaching the two victims who are walking on the street. The men get into a fight. Later, two of the accused are seen kicking and thrashing the victim. They pick up stones and bricks and hit the victim on his face and other parts multiple times. Their associates are also seen picking up pieces of rubble from the street and throwing them on one of the victims. After beating them up, the accused dump them in a small canal.