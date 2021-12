A stalker stabbed a school girl multiple times for opposing molestation bid in Gopalganj of Bihar. The girl, a student of class eight was attacked by the stalker while she was walking on the road. The incident was captured by a nearby CCTV on the spot of the incident. The girl was referred to the Gorakhpur hospital in critical condition. Police is investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage. #Stabbing #Bihar #CCTV