On Cam: Four Men Rob Car At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight In Delhi, Kejriwal Demands LG's Resignation

In an unbelievable incident, four unidentified men robbed Rs 2,00,000 from a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi. Reacting to the viral video, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the resignation of Lt Governor VK Saxena.