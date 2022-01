OmiSure gets approval from ICMR for detection of Omicron variant | Tata Medical and Diagnostics |

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a kit that will be used to detect Omicron. The kit is manufactured by Tata Medical and Diagnostics and is named OmiSure. Currently, the kit that is being used to detect the Omicron variant in India is developed by US-based scientific instrumentation company Thermo Fisher.