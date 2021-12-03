Omicron: Visakhapatnam Administration to increase COVID testing

Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna on December 03 said that testing will be increased at the airport as two cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in neighbouring state of Karnataka. He said, “We've received a list of some international returnees to Visakhapatnam, who might have come from either Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad (airport). We've traced and tested some of the people and some are still untraceable. We’re trying to increase testing at airport.”