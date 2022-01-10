Omicron: Symptoms should not be avoided, self-medications not be done, says Expert

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, Max Hospital’s Senior Director of Internal Medicine and Medical Advisor, Dr Ashutosh Shukla on January 09 said that COVID Symptoms should not be avoided and self-medication should not be done. “Covid cases are increasing in the country but we should not panic. Omicron variant is causing mild disease and the majority of patients are recovering within a week. Symptoms should not be avoided and self-medications should not be done,” said Dr Ashutosh Shukla.