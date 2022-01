Since Covid-19 began, India has seen a high infection rate nationwide. India active cases crossed 7,00,000-mark with 1.79 lakh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. According to ICMR, Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in the spiking Covid cases. R naught value indicates how many people can be infected by a contagious disease. With Covid cases rising in India, here are some frequently asked questions answered.