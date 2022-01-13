Omicron shows higher vaccine unresponsiveness and vaccine failure Medical Expert

According to the data, Omicron is more infectious than Delta but also milder compared to it, said Medanta Institute of Chest Surgery Chairman Dr Arvind Kumar on January 13. On top of that he said that Omicron shows higher vaccine unresponsiveness and vaccine failure. “Delta variant had a higher incidence of involving the lungs and causing oxygen problems. Until now, the data shows that Omicron is more infectious than Delta but also milder as compared to it. Omicron shows higher vaccine unresponsiveness and vaccine failure,” he added. “Cases are increasing, people are getting serious diseases but the number of ICU admissions, oxygen requirement and death is not as frantic and as psychologically daunting as it was in the second wave last year till now,” Dr Kumar added.