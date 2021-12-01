Omicron scare Surveillance intensified at Hyderabad Airport

Telangana State Director of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Dr G Srinivas Rao on November 30 said that in view of the new Omicron COVID variant, surveillance has been intensified and around 10 mobile health teams have been deployed for thermal screening of international passengers on arrival at the Hyderabad airport. “Passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries, as specified by Government of India, need to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival. If found positive for COVID, they'll be shifted to a designated health facility where their health will be monitored for a period of 14 days. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. From these (at risk) countries, we received 41 passengers on Monday and no one tested positive,” he added.