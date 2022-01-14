Omicron scare: Number of hospitalisations, deaths quite low in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 14 said that the positivity rate has crossed 29 per cent and the number of hospitalisations, and deaths are quite low. “Corona cases are increasing significantly in Delhi, the positivity rate has also crossed 29%,” said CM Kejriwal. The minister also said that there is no need to panic as the hospitalisations and deaths are quite low this time. “All facilities like ICU beds and oxygen cylinders are in place,” CM added. He also requested people not to panic and to act responsibly. Delhi has as many as 28,867 active COVID-19 cases.